Teenage boy fatally shot outside Boyle Heights recreation center; 1 person in custody

A teenage boy was shot and killed outside of a Boyle Heights recreation center on Tuesday afternoon and one person was taken into police custody, officials reported.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 3:30 p.m. in the area of 1st Street and Savannah Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The teenager, whose age was not released, was found in the parking lot of the Evergreen Recreation Center suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was barely breathing, police said.

A suspect was taken into custody after the shooting, but police were still searching for a second suspect who was described as a Hispanic man.

Tuesday’s deadly shooting was the second involving a young victim. On Monday in Wilmington, a 12-year-old boy was fatally shot, and another child and woman were wounded in a shooting near an elementary school.

