Authorities are investigating after a teenager was found shot to death in Highland on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Cesar Pineda, 18, from Redlands, by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to an emergency call on the 26300 block of 9th Street around 6:19 p.m.

When authorities arrived, they found Pineda suffering from a gunshot wound. Crews administered life-saving measures, but Pineda was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect remains at large and no description was provided.

Details remain limited and the events leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Deputy Charles Lopez at 909-890-4904. Anonymous tips can be submitted to We-Tip at 800-782-7463 or online at wetip.com.