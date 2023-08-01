A boy was injured in a drive-by shooting in the Florence neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Monday night.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, shots rang out around 10 p.m. in front of a home on 79th Street near San Pedro Avenue.

Video from the scene shows paramedics treating a teenager at the scene for a gunshot wound. Witnesses said he is 15 years old.

The teen was transported to a local hospital, where his condition is unknown.

He is believed to have been the victim of a drive-by shooting, authorities said.

It is unclear whether the teenager was the intended target.

No suspect or vehicle description has been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the LAPD.