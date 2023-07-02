Police are investigating what led up to a 14-year-old being shot and wounded in Long Beach early Sunday morning.

According to the Long Beach Police Department, a call came in regarding a hit shooting in the 1500 block of West Burnett Street around 2:15 a.m.

Preliminary investigation indicated that an unknown suspect fired shots outside of a residence, one of which went through a window frame and struck the 14-year-old boy while he was inside his home. He was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the lower body.

The suspect had fled the scene before officers arrived, and no description has been released.

A motive for the shooting is yet to be determined.

The Long Beach Police Department is handling the investigation.