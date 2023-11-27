Two teenagers were apprehended after they attempted to steal merchandise from a Macy’s department store in Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday.

At around 7:51 p.m. on Nov. 25, authorities with the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to calls of a theft in progress at the Macy’s located on the 12500 block of South Main Street, according to a news release.

The teens, a 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old female, attempted to leave the store without paying for the items. They ran out of the store once Macy’s loss prevention officers contacted them but were later located in the mall, detained and transported to the police station, authorities said.

The teens were later issued a citation for shoplifting and released to their parents.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department at 909-477-2800. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or visit www.wetip.com.