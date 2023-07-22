Officers arrested two teenagers after they were caught with 14 stolen catalytic converters in Glendora Friday night.

According to the Glendora Police Department, units were dispatched to the parking structure near the AMC Theaters in Glendora on reports of a possible catalytic converter theft in progress.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers located the suspect’s vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. When the driver failed to yield, police initiated a pursuit.

The vehicle eventually stopped in the middle of the road in the 800 block of South Cerritos Avenue in Azusa, where the two juvenile suspects fled from the vehicle and were quickly apprehended without incident.

“A loaded handgun, 14 stolen catalytic converters and tools used to cut catalytic converters were found inside the vehicle,” Glendora Police Department said on Facebook.

The stolen catalytic converters are believed to be taken from Toyota Prius vehicles.