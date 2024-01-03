Two people who ambushed a couple at gunpoint as they tried to sell an iPad in Pomona were arrested Wednesday morning, the Pomona Police Department confirmed to KTLA.

The teens’ identities haven’t been made public.

Video captured the moment when Eduardo Reyes and his wife met up with the suspects after they expressed interest in purchasing an iPad Reyes was selling through Offer Up, an online marketplace.

The suspects messaged Reyes and the parties agreed to meet in a residential neighborhood.

Video captured the moment a couple was ambushed at gunpoint while trying to sell an iPad in Pomona on Dec. 23, 2023.

“They wanted to meet in a public street, which I usually don’t do, but he sounded like he was a kid and he’s like, ‘Oh, I’m going to have my mom come out with me,’” Reyes told KTLA.

Surveillance video from the victim’s Tesla captured Reyes and his wife stepping out of their car to meet the suspect.

The video captured the moment when one suspect aggressively shoves the barrel of his handgun against Reyes’ neck while trying to grab his iPad. A second suspect runs out from around the street corner, ambushing the couple.

“He started running towards me,” Reyes said. “When he ran towards me, I grabbed the iPad. I turned around and the other person had already taken out the gun and said, ‘Give me your iPad! Give me your iPad!’”

Video shows Reyes refusing to hand over his iPad while the suspect eventually wrestles him to the ground.

“I was like, ‘There’s no way they have a real gun, that’s crazy,’ and I was concerned because my wife was there and I was like, ‘What if they try to do something to her?’” Reyes said.

At one point, a suspect spots Reyes’ wife standing off to the side. He quickly runs over to her and body-slams her to the ground. His wife’s phone was also taken during the robbery, but police later located it in a yard nearby.

The suspects’ handguns went off multiple times before the robbers eventually took the iPad and fled the area on foot.

Reyes is seen walking back to his car with blood running down his face. Despite the terrifying ordeal, he said he’s thankful things didn’t turn deadly.

“It could’ve gone bad,” he said. “It could’ve gone really bad.”

Reyes previously sold over 50 items on Offer Up without issue but now realizes that it only takes one bad experience for things to go wrong. He plans to make changes when it comes to future transactions.

“Meeting in a public place, preferably around the police station or something and I’ll try to get more information out of them, like maybe their phone number or something,” Reyes said.

Police recommend similar tips when meeting people for in-person transactions. People should always meet in a well-lit, busy location and share the meeting location with someone they trust.