Teens beat, carjack woman before crashing vehicle in Ventura; 2 arrested: Police

Two teens were arrested and at least two are outstanding after a violent carjacking in Ventura, police said Friday.

The incident occurred about 11:30 p.m. Thursday along the 300 block of Borchard Drive.

Responding officers found the victim with major injuries. She told police she got out of her parked vehicle at Borchard Drive and was preparing to make a donation at a nearby collection facility when another vehicle stopped near her and several people got out, officials said.

She was approached by three or four females who allegedly demanded money and her property. When she told them she had no cash, the males allegedly began beating her until she fell to the ground, police said.

At one point, a male got into the victim’s vehicle and shouted to the other suspects that they should take it. The victim then got up and reached into the driver’s window in an effort to grab the keys out of the ignition and prevent the theft, police said.

The male allegedly hit the victim, possibly with a blunt object, knocking her down again and causing a major injury to her face.

The suspects drove off, some in the victim’s vehicle, and others in the vehicle they arrived in, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

Officers searched the area and eventually found the stolen vehicle as the teens were driving it nearby.

The driver, a 17-year-old boy, crashed the vehicle several blocks away and was seriously injured. He remained hospitalized in serious condition Friday.

His passenger, a 15-year-old girl, was eventually identified as one of the suspects in the crime, police said. She was treated for minor injuries at a hospital and was booked at the Ventura County Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of carjacking, attempted robbery and conspiracy.

The detained suspects are both from Oxnard, but were not identified because of their age.

The vehicle the suspects were originally in was described as being a dark sedan or hatchback. The outstanding assailants are described as appearing “young,” and are possibly in their late teens or early 20s, police said.

Anyone with additional information about the incident, or the whereabouts of the outstanding assailants can call the Ventura Police Department at 805-650-8010.