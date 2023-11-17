A man was arrested after a teen’s body was found on the 605 freeway in Pico Rivera.

The suspect was identified as Marvell Beroit, 26, by the California Highway Patrol.

Beroit was arrested in connection to the murder of Emily Bortee, 18.

On Oct. 16, CHP responded to a body spotted on the Rose Hills Road onramp to the northbound 605 freeway.

Arriving officers found Bortee’s body amid some ivy plants in the onramp.

Investigators later identified Beroit as the suspect in the young woman’s death. He was tracked down and arrested on Oct. 23 on murder charges.

The events leading up to Bortee’s death were not released as the investigation remains ongoing. It’s unclear what relationship the suspect had with the victim.

Beroit is being held on $2,025,000 bail.

Anyone with information on this case can call the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office at 213-727-6500.