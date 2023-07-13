Three teenagers were arrested in Rancho Cucamonga after they allegedly broke into a house and were reported to police by the mother of a child who was still inside and hiding from the burglars.

The break-in was reported just after 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, when a woman called police and told them her son was inside their home in the 6000 block of Klusman Avenue hiding from three burglars who had broken in through a window, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The teens, all of whom are from Anaheim, did not find the child, and they remained inside the house until deputies arrived on scene and they jumped out of a window, officials said.

Deputies said they confirmed the child was safe and tracked the three teens until they found them hiding behind nearby houses.

Nicolas Rios Guerra, 18, and Jhoan Salinas Parra, 19, were booked into the West Valley Detention Center on charges of burglary, robbery and criminal conspiracy, officials said. The third teen, 17, was booked into juvenile hall.

Anyone with information is asked to call 909-477-2800. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.