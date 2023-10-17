Four 16-year-old boys were arrested Friday after they were found with two “ghost guns,” ammunition and marijuana near Ojai on Friday, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

The teens, three of whom are from Ventura County and one from Santa Barbara County, were reported for shooting from a vehicle on Casitas Pass Road, otherwise known as Highway 150, in unincorporated Ojai at 11:11 a.m., the VCSO said in a news release.

A deputy spotted them on Baldwin Road and then stopped them at Santa Ana and Burnham roads in Oak View.

“Deputies determined the vehicle was occupied by four juveniles, who were in possession of various types of handgun ammunition, high-capacity ammunition magazines, and marijuana products,” the release said.

An image shared by the VCSO shows two guns, which officials said are “ghost guns,” or firearms without a serial number, making them difficult to trace, as well as spent shells deputies claim to have found in the 1500 block of Baldwin Road, where they were first spotted.’

“All four juveniles were arrested for various firearm, ammunition, negligent discharge of firearm, conspiracy, and marijuana violations,” the release said.

They have been booked into the Juvenile Justice Center Facility in Oxnard.

Anyone with information on illegal weapons in Ventura County is asked to contact Sgt. Beau Rodriguez at 805-654-3551.