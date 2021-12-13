2 teens charged in violent Ventura carjacking

Two teens have been charged in a violent carjacking in Ventura that resulted in a crash earlier this month, officials announced Monday.

The defendants, who have not been identified because of their age, were charged with robbery and carjacking, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

The incident unfolded about 11:30 p.m. Dec. 2 when the victim, a 46-year-old woman, was preparing to make a donation at a collection facility.

She had parked her vehicle along the 300 block of Borchard Drive when a group of teenagers demanded money.

When she told them she had no cash, she was hit repeatedly, knocked down twice and eventually carjacked, Ventura police said.

Two of the suspects drove off in the victim’s vehicle, while the others got away in the vehicle they arrived in.

Responding officers searched the area and found the stolen vehicle as the teens were driving it nearby, police said.

The 17-year-old driver crashed the vehicle several blocks away and was seriously injured. His passenger, a 15-year-old girl, was identified as one of the suspects in the violent encounter. Both were eventually booked after being treated at a hospital for their injuries, officials said.

The victim suffered a major injury to her face and was also hospitalized.

Authorities did not release any additional information about the other people involved in the attack.