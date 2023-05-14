More than 20 teens and young adults took to the streets of Carson Saturday evening to help clean up some of the debris and damage left in the wake of a pair of rare tornados that touched down earlier this month.

The cleanup event was organized by Heavenly Culture World Peace Restoration of Light, an international peace nonprofit organization.

The volunteers picked up trash and other debris that was scattered around the community in hopes of keeping the city clean and making a positive impact on the local community.

The cleanup took place between Avalon Boulevard and East Walnut Avenue in Carson.

Teens and young adults cleaned up some of the trash and debris caused by a rare L.A. area tornado in Carson on May 13, 2023. (Heavenly Culture World Peace Restoration of Light)

Carson and the neighboring Compton were hit by a pair of weak, EF0 tornadoes on May 4, leaving debris strewn across streets and some buildings damaged.

The National Weather Service said video evidence suggested that the weather event had peak winds of 75 mph.

They were the third and fourth tornados documented in the region this year.

Another weak tornado toppled trees in La Mirada on Feb. 23, and in March, an EF1 tornado with winds of 110 mph touched down in Montebello.

Prior to this year, there hadn’t been a tornado recorded in the city of Los Angeles since December 2014. Before the Montebello twister, an EF1 tornado had not been recorded in L.A. since 1998.