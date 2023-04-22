Two teens were arrested following a stolen vehicle pursuit in Riverside County.

The suspects were identified as Corey Summerville, 18, and an unidentified 17-year-old boy, by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

On Tuesday, deputies responded to reports of a stolen vehicle spotted near Pigeon Pass Road and Ironwood Avenue in Moreno Valley around 11:45 a.m.

The driver, Summerville, refused to stop and led deputies on a pursuit, according to arrest documents. The chase continued on the 60 Freeway and eventually into Jurupa Valley. While on the freeway, deputies lost sight of Summerville and canceled the pursuit.

California Highway Patrol later spotted the suspects’ car exiting the freeway at Rubidoux Boulevard where they were involved in a crash, officials said.

Summerville was taken into custody at the scene. The 17-year-old passenger fled the area on foot and was later found hiding in bushes on the side of the freeway, deputies said.

Inside the stolen vehicle, an un-serialized handgun was found on the driver’s side with a loaded magazine nearby.

Deputies also discovered the juvenile passenger was reported as missing from the Los Angeles area.

Both teens were transported to a local hospital for injuries from the crash. The 17-year-old was later released to L.A. County Child Protective Services.

Summerville was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center for felony evading, felony child endangerment, possession of an unregistered firearm, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Deputy Henesey at 951-486-6700.