Teens used fake medical story to get nearly $600 in ‘donations’ in Riverside County, authorities say

the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department in January 2022 released these images of seized cash and a sign seeking donations.

A group of teenagers and young adults solicited nearly $600 in donations in Perris with a false story about a juvenile suffering from a medical condition, authorities said.

The adults, 18-year-olds Davide Nistor and Ana Maria Dumitru of Anaheim, were arrested on suspicion of soliciting and theft by false pretenses. A 16-year-old and a 14-year-old were taken into custody and released to child protective services.

They carried signs asking for donations for someone with a tumor, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a release. The signs featured photos of the purported patient.

The department had received complaints about the group soliciting money on multiple days, standing in a street’s center median and close to vehicles.

