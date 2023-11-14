The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department found five firearms, cash and more than a pound of drugs when searching a “suspicious vehicle” containing four Victorville teens and young adults early Saturday afternoon, officials said.

At about 12:45 p.m. in the 13300 block of Highway 395, a deputy responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle, and when he approached, the deputy spotted “a high-capacity magazine on the center console and a Kimber 1911 on the driver’s lap,” officials said in a news release.

In addition to the 1911, investigators also found a Glock 9mm, Polymer80 9mm, Derringer-style .22 pistol and an AK-47-style Draco 9mm, as well as “one-half pound of marijuana, one-half pound of suspected psychedelic mushrooms, digital scales, packaging materials, and currency,” the department said.

“Further investigation revealed the Kimber and Glock were stolen during a commercial burglary in [Murrieta] where the unknown suspects drove a stolen Kia into a gun store. 44 total firearms were stolen in that burglary, and many are still outstanding,” deputies said.

Jaylin Stevenson and Ryan Lusk, both 20, 18-year-old Elijah Love and a 17-year-old boy were arrested. The adults were taken to the High Desert Detention Facility, while the teen was booked into San Bernardino County Juvenile Hall.

Love is being held in lieu of $105,000 bail and is due to appear in court on Tuesday on charges of possession of narcotics for sale, possession of a controlled substance while armed and carrying a loaded firearm as a non-registered person.

Lusk is being held in lieu of $115,000 bail and is also due to appear in court on Tuesday. He faces the same charges as Love.

Stevenson faces charges of possession of narcotics for sale, possession of a controlled substance while armed and transporting a controlled substance. He has been released from custody, and no court date was listed in jail records.

Information on the teen was not available due to the boy’s age.

Anyone with information is asked to call 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or visit wetip.com.