Lindsey Erin Pearlman is shown in a photo provided by the LAPD on Feb. 18, 2022.

An actress who was found dead in the Hollywood Hills in February died by suicide, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner announced Tuesday.

Lindsey Pearlman, 43, was found dead Feb. 18, 2022, near the intersection of Franklin and North Sierra Bonita avenues.

She had been missing for five days before her body was found.

The Tuesday announcement included that Pearlman, who acted on television shows such as “General Hospital” and “Empire,” was killed by sodium nitrite toxicity, the coroner found.

If you are having thoughts of harming yourself or others, call 988 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.