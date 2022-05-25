A former dance teacher at a Temecula studio is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty late last month to lewd acts with students, officials said.

Eric Eustacio Saradpon, 43, entered guilty pleas on three counts involving minor victims associated with his work at a dance teacher from 2007 to 2019 at Temecula Dance Company, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty to participating in an act of oral copulation with a person under the age of 18, and to two counts of committing a lewd and lascivious act upon and with the body and certain parts of a child who is 14 and 15 years old, according to the criminal complaint.

There were five minor victims in the case, the DA’s office said.

“As one of the dance teachers, Saradpon was entrusted with the heath, safety, and emotional well being of the minors at the studio and when in dance competitions across the country,” the DA’s Office said. “Instead, he engaged in a pattern of grooming, seducing, and molesting his victims.”

Saradpon is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. Thursday in Murrieta.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department served a search warrant on Oct. 12 at Saradpon’s residence on the 39000 block of Sundance Circle, in connection to a lewd acts with minors investigation. The department said they seized several “evidence items” at the location.

In November 2020, Saradpon was arrested while at the dance studio, located at 28404 Felix Valdez Ave., on suspicion of felony crimes including sodomy by force and lewd acts with children, according to the department.

Ed Morel, who owns Temecula Dance Company with his wife, told KTLA at the time of the arrest that Saradpon worked at the studio for about 15 years and even passed a background check.

“My wife and I have owned this business for 30 years. We’ve had thousands of kids come through here,” he said. “Anybody who puts any of our kids in danger is not welcome here.”

Morel said he cut ties with Saradpon immediately after detectives informed him about the allegations. He went on to say, “Maybe it happened. Maybe it didn’t. But that has nothing to do with us.”

A 13-year-old former student of Saradpon said following the 2020 arrest that the instructor would have students spend the night at his home.

“The fact that he has boys sleepover at his house, which are like 13 years old … It was just was weird to me,” the student, identified only as Brendan, said.

Brendan’s mom pulled him out of the dance school after the allegations surfaced.

“You see the behaviors of him with the students and you know it’s not normal. But nobody questions it,” his mom said at the time.