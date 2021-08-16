Temecula propane explosion injures 12 firefighters, 1 civilian

Thirteen people were hurt when a propane tank exploded on Aug. 16, 2021. (CAL FIRE and Riverside County Fire Department)

An explosion in Temecula sent 12 firefighters and a civilian to the hospital on Monday morning, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The firefighters were responding to reports of a commercial trash truck on fire around 10:30 a.m. near Rancho California and Butterfield Stage roads when a liquid propane tank in the truck exploded, the department said.

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE FIRE – Rptd 10:36 AM. Rancho California Rd x Butterfield Stage Rd in Temecula. Firefighters responded to reports of a commercial trash truck partially involved in fire. #RanchoIC pic.twitter.com/B8qPLVvlJ4 — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) August 16, 2021

The injured firefighters were taken to three different hospitals for evaluation and the civilian was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

Two Fire Department vehicles and a civilian’s car were damaged as well, officials added.

“Crews remain on scene actively working on fire suppression and are anticipated to remain on scene for several hours,” the department said on Twitter.

