In a closed-door meeting Tuesday night, the Temecula Valley School Board voted to fire the district’s superintendent amid controversy over the district’s decision to block curriculum that mentions gay rights leader Harvey Milk.

Jodi McClay’s dismissal comes after the right-leaning board voted earlier this month to ban a textbook that mentions Milk, who was the first openly gay politician to be elected to office in California, from kindergarten through 5th grade social studies curriculum.

No reason for her firing was provided. The board elected Assistant Superintendent Kimberly Velez as interim superintendent.

During its May 16 meeting, the majority of board members said the book, “Social Studies Alive!,” contained ”morally objectionable material.”

Board president Joseph Komrosky called Milk a “pedophile” in a recent meeting.

The comment drew the attention of California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“An offensive statement from an ignorant person. This isn’t Texas or Florida. In the Golden State, our kids have the freedom to learn. Congrats Mr. Komrosky you have our attention,” Newsom tweeted.

Harvey Milk was the first openly gay person elected to office in California. He served on the San Francisco County Board of Supervisors before he was assassinated in 1978.

The board’s decision has left the district without textbooks for K-5 social studies classes.

Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta released a statement last week urging the board to provide information on its decision-making process. In the statement, Newsom also said:

“In the Golden State, our kids have the freedom to learn – and there are consequences for denying that freedom. California is closely watching the actions of malicious actors seeking to ban books, whitewash history, and demonize the LGBTQ+ community in Temecula and across the state. If the law is violated, there will be repercussions.”