A proposal for a new flag policy at the Temecula Valley Unified School District is on the agenda at the board’s Tuesday night meeting.

School officials will discuss whether certain flags should be limited for display, which some critics believe will be used to censor LGBTQ+ support.

If approved, the move would only allow state and U.S. flags to be displayed at schools. All other flags would require the superintendent’s approval.

Community members who wanted to speak at the meeting were seen lining up earlier in the day to secure tickets to the event.

The school board president placed the flag policy discussion on the agenda. No text in the policy specifically mentions Pride flags on school campuses, however, members of the LGBTQ+ community believe the ban is being aimed at preventing Pride flags from being flown.

If a flag is approved to be displayed, it would only be allowed for a limited time and must be used for educational purposes only, according to the proposed policy.

Temecula Valley Unified School District. (KTLA)

Attendees waiting outside Temecula Valley Unified School District headquarters to secure a chance to speak at a board meeting on a proposed flag-limiting policy on Sept. 12, 2023. (KTLA)

Chairs for attendees outside Temecula Valley Unified School District headquarters for a board meeting on a proposed flag-limiting policy on Sept. 12, 2023. (KTLA)

Temecula Valley Unified School District. (KTLA)

The Temecula Valley Unified School District voted 3-2 to reject California’s new social studies book and curriculum due to mentions of LGBTQ+ figures on July 19, 2023. (KTLA)

Temecula Valley Unified School District. (KTLA)

The Temecula Valley Unified School District voted 3-2 to reject California’s new social studies book and curriculum due to mentions of LGBTQ+ figures on July 19, 2023. (KTLA)

Some members who supported the policy told KTLA they believe the Pride flags, or any other types of flags, should not be flown on school campuses.

“We’re seeing a lot of activism in the classrooms,” said Milana Cubana, a supporter of the flag policy. “We’re seeing BLM flags, Pride flags, trans flags and we’re not anti-LGBTQ, we’re not anti-anything but a classroom is not a place for your personal political beliefs.”

Opposers, however, are concerned over issues of censorship and lack of inclusivism in the classroom curriculum.

“It’s officially Transgender History Month in August,” said Love Bailey, a critic of the proposed policy. “How will you teach that to the kids unless you display a trans flag? How, unless we embrace diversity, are we going to give our kids a good education moving forward?”

The proposed policy’s text says in part:

“No flag other than the United States of America and state of California may be displayed on school grounds, including classrooms, unless it is a country, state or United States military flag used solely for educational purposes within the adopted curriculum. Any other flag must be approved by the Superintendent or designee prior to displaying if, and only if, it is used for educational purposes and only during the related instructional period.”

Previously, the Temecula Valley Unified School District had come under fire for previously rejecting a state-approved social studies book and curriculum over the inclusion of gay rights leader Harvey Milk and coverage of LGBTQ+ figures in history.

The move prompted backlash from local leaders including Gov. Gavin Newsom who promised a $1.5 million fine as the failure to adopt the curriculum was a violation of state law. The school board later voted to approve the curriculum, avoiding the fine.

According to the governor’s office, the board’s actions are still being investigated by the California Department of Education including an inquiry into the district by the California Department of Justice related to civil rights violations.

Tuesday night’s meeting began at 6 p.m. where a final vote on whether to approve the policy is expected. Chairs for attendees were placed outside the district building in anticipation of an influx of attendees.