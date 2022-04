A shooting inside a Temecula home Wednesday left a 17-year-old boy dead.

Deputies were call to a shooting on Camino Alamosa near Melissa Circle around 1:15 p.m.

They arrived to find the teen suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Authorities said that after an investigation, they determined that another teen inside the home shot the victim.

Neither of their identities are being released due to their ages.

No further details were immediately available.