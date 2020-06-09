Temperatures forecast to hit 100 in parts of SoCal as heat wave continues Tuesday

Forecasters warned of elevated fire weather and potentially dangerous heat as Southern California experienced another day of sweltering temperatures.

A heat advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for coastal and inland Orange County, where widespread highs in the mid-80s to upper-90s were anticipated, according to the National Weather Service. Coastal area temperatures are expected to be the hottest of the year.

In Los Angeles County, temperatures are expected to peak between 80 and 90 degrees at area beaches, and in mountain and foothill areas. Triple-digit heat could scorch the inland coastal and valley areas, forecasters said.

More record-breaking heat is possible Tuesday — including in downtown L.A. — one day after Los Angeles, Long Beach and Camarillo airport, and Newport Beach experienced the hottest temperature for the day on record, according to NWS.

The heat is expected to linger through Wednesday before giving way to a slight cool down.

Still looking Hot and Dry for the area Tue-Thu.



Here are the forecast highs for Tue and Wed. Many areas will be a bit cooler on Thu. #cawx #laheat pic.twitter.com/IYn5CnWsBr — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) June 9, 2020

Sensitive populations are at risk of experiencing heat-related illnesses, according to the weather service. Residents are advised to stay in cool places and keep hydrated.

The combination of hot weather, dry conditions and breezy northeastern winds also prompted forecasters to urge extra caution for anyone using potential fire sources.

A small brush fire erupted Tuesday morning near the Hollywood Bowl and 101 Freeway, burning several acres of vegetation before being extinguished by firefighters. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.