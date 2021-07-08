Temperatures to keep climbing across Southern California

A man walks at Apollo Community Regional Park in Lancaster. Triple-digit temperatures are expected in the Antelope Valley later this week.(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

After a broiling Fourth of July holiday weekend, temperatures are expected to keep climbing across Southern California.

The heat is expected to build throughout the week, with highs soaring into the triple digits in some parts this weekend.

The National Weather Service predicts excessive heat will be possible Friday through Sunday, with temperatures reaching highs of 100 to 112 degrees in the Antelope Valley and the interior of San Luis Obispo County.

The region’s valleys and lower mountains may reach highs of 90 to 100 degrees, while temperatures in the coastal areas are expected in the mid-70s to mid-80s.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

