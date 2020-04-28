Temple City man charged with murder in shooting death of his father

The 4900 block of Halifax Road in Temple City, as viewed in a Google Street View image.

A Temple City man has been charged with fatally shooting his 83-year-old father at their home after the two got into an argument last week, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

John Daniel McHugh, 52, is facing one felony count each of murder and purchasing or receiving a firearm with a temporary restraining order, protective order or injunction, the DA’s office said. The case against McHugh also includes an allegation of use of a handgun in the killing.

Authorities received a report of a shooting around 3 p.m. Friday in the 4900 block of Halifax Road, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told KTLA.

McHugh was detained for questioning, but no other details about what happened on the day of the shooting were released.

McHugh’s father was pronounced dead at the scene.

If convicted as charged, McHugh faces a possible maximum sentence of 50 years to life in state prison.

He is being held on more than $2 million bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on May 27.

