Residents in Temple City are disturbed after a man appears to be installing nets to catch and potentially harm wild parrots flying around in the community.

Some of the birds have been found dead, residents said, as the nets can cause the birds to fall into the street where they’re run over by cars.

A recent cell phone video of the suspect shows him carrying a parrot inside a net along a busy street. He walks back to his car with the parrot and drives off.

Some community members said the act of catching the birds is inhumane and they’re doing everything they can to stop the suspect.

KTLA crew members drove down Rosemead Boulevard where several nets could be spotted in trees lining busy streets. Some of the nets are attached to a water bottle which is used to anchor the net into the trees.

Residents in Temple City are disturbed after video appear to capture a man installing nets to catch wild parrots flying around in the community after some birds were found dead. (Ceidy Cordova)

Residents in Temple City are disturbed after video appear to capture a man installing nets to catch wild parrots flying around in the community after some birds were found dead. (Ceidy Cordova)

Residents in Temple City are disturbed after video appear to capture a man installing nets to catch wild parrots flying around in the community after some birds were found dead. (Ceidy Cordova)

Residents in Temple City are disturbed after video appear to capture a man installing nets to catch wild parrots flying around in the community after some birds were found dead. (Ceidy Cordova)

Residents in Temple City are disturbed after video appear to capture a man installing nets to catch wild parrots flying around in the community after some birds were found dead. (Ceidy Cordova)

Samantha Alexander, a good Samaritan who helped rescue some of the trapped parrots, said this practice is alarming not only for the birds’ livelihoods but for the safety of drivers, as well.

“It’s almost made me vomit,” Alexander said. “I just couldn’t believe that somebody would do something like that. It’s so disgusting and inhumane.”

Although it’s unclear what the suspect is actually doing to the trapped parrots, Alexander is hoping he will be stopped soon before more birds are hurt.

“Unfortunately, it seems like it’s a gray area where [authorities] are saying that they’re not sure how they could pursue charges,” Alexander said. “So the city is trying to figure out what codes are being violated. Hopefully, they’ll be able to bring some charges or at least go to his house to check the welfare of the birds.”

The San Gabriel Valley Humane Society released a statement on the incident saying:

“We have been notified by various residents that some parrots have been trapped in nets. We have responded to the calls and released the birds and taken down the nets. The public’s help in notifying us or the authorities is appreciated.”

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said they are investigating potential charges that can be filed against the suspect. They’re asking anyone who spots a net to call authorities so staff members can immediately remove them.