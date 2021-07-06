Temps expected to keep climbing in new SoCal heat wave

People view the sun set as a child drinks from a water bottle on June 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, as temperatures soar in an early-season heatwave. (Frederic J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

After a broiling July 4 holiday weekend, temperatures are expected to keep climbing across Southern California.

The heat is expected to build throughout the week, with highs soaring into the triple digits in some parts this weekend.

The National Weather Service predicts excessive heat will be possible Friday through Sunday, with temperatures reaching highs of 100 to 112 degrees in the Antelope Valley and the interior of San Luis Obispo County.

The region’s valleys and lower mountains may reach highs of 90 to 100 degrees, while the coastal areas are expected in the mid-70s to mid-80s.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Warming trend throughout this week, with very hot conditions Thursday through Sunday. This heat has the potential to cause significant risk to sensitive populations. Stay hydrated, limit time outdoors during the heat of the day. #SoCal #LAheat #CAwx pic.twitter.com/MUUq6bJhNv — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 5, 2021