Temps forecast to reach 90s as SoCal faces winter heat wave: NWS

Summer-like weather will hit Southern California in the dead of winter as unseasonably warm weather is expected this week, forecasters said Tuesday.

The heat wave will last through the weekend and bring temperatures up to the 80s and low-90s, about 15 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year, according to the National Weather Service.

An excessive heat watch is scheduled to take effect at 11 a.m. Wednesday for much of Los Angeles County, as well as parts of Orange County and some of the Inland Empire. The watches are scheduled to expire at 6 p.m. Friday.

Highs of 85 to 90 degrees are forecast along the L.A. County coast and coastal valleys, with the hot temperatures lingering through the latter part of the week.

“Near record high temperatures are possible during the peak of the heat wave between Wednesday and Friday,” NWS’s Los Angeles office reported on its website.

Parts of Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties will see highs of 86 to 91 during the heat wave, the weather service’s San Diego office said. Forecast highs for Thursday include 87 in Anaheim, 85 in Irvine, 85 in Ontario and 83 in Temecula.

The weather service warned that heat-related illnesses are possible amid the hot weather, with vulnerable populations, outdoor workers, and out-of-town visitors coming from colder climates especially at risk.

Temperatures are “unseasonably hot, so many people will not be acclimated to this heat leading to faster onset dehydration and heat stress,” forecasters said.” Please, take precautions and stay safe this week.”

To keep cool, NWS advises everyone to avoid strenuous activity, drink plenty of fluids, and wear lightweight, light-weight clothing. As always, they urge motorists to never keep children or pets locked alone in their vehicle.