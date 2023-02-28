As a storm system moves through Southern California this week, below-freezing wind temps will cover the southland.

A Cold Weather Alert has been issued on Tuesday by the National Weather Service as winter storm activity continues this week.

Wind chill temps are expected to fall below freezing at 32 degrees Fahrenheit in these areas:

-Santa Clarita Valley – Tuesday, Feb. 28 to Saturday, March 4

-Lancaster (Antelope Valley) – Tuesday, Feb. 28 to Saturday, March 4

-Mount Wilson (L.A. County Mountains) – Tuesday, Feb. 28 to Saturday, March 4

-Woodland Hills (West San Fernando Valley) – Wednesday, March 1 to Thursday, March 2

-Burbank (East San Fernando Valley) – Thursday, March 1

-San Gabriel (West San Gabriel Valley) – Wednesday, March 1 to Thursday, March 2

-Pomona (East San Gabriel Valley) – Wednesday, March 1 to Thursday, March 2

“Taking extra precautions amid cold weather events is especially important for children, the elderly, those with disabilities, and those with special medical needs,” said Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davism. “It’s also important for everyone to make sure they are staying warm safely — never heat a home with a stove, oven, or barbeque as this could lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.”

During cold weather conditions, officials offer these tips to keep yourself and others safe:

-Avoid carbon monoxide poisoning and never use a generator inside a home, shed or garage even if doors and windows are open. Keep generators outside and far away from windows, doors and vents.

-Never use charcoal grills or camp stoves indoors. Deaths have occurred after people burned charcoal or used camp stoves in enclosed spaces, which produced lethal levels of carbon monoxide.

-Never heat your home with a gas stovetop or oven.

-Do not touch or approach a downed power line; call 9-1-1 if you see a downed or damaged electrical line.

-Avoid using candles. If possible, use flashlights instead. If you must use candles, do not burn them on or near anything that can catch fire. Never leave burning candles unattended or near children or bedding. Extinguish candles when you leave the room.

-Have a plan for backup power if you or someone in your family is dependent on electricity for medical devices.

-Wear layers and have blankets available to add additional warmth. Layers will keep you warmer than a bulky sweater. Stay dry to avoid hypothermia.

-If it is safe, check on neighbors who may need assistance — older adults, people with disabilities and young children are more at risk in extreme cold.

The last of a series of cold fronts will impact the region through Wednesday bringing rain and snow to the Southland, said NWS. The stormy weather will bring slick, dangerous roads and gusty winds for travelers.

An emergency winter shelter is available for those without access to safe accommodations.

Beds for those experiencing homelessness during colder months are available through the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority through March 2023.

Transport services are also available for those in need. Shelter locations can be found by calling 2-1-1 or the Winter Shelter Hotline at 1-800-548-6047. A list of locations is also available online.

For the deaf and hard of hearing, call the TDD line at 1-800-660-4026.