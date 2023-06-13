Hundreds of tenants facing eviction from a Sawtelle apartment complex are suing the owners, alleging they have a right to stay while sprinklers are retrofitted and other repairs are made.

Residents of the Barrington Plaza, located at 11740 Wilshire Blvd., believe the repairs are an excuse to get them out so the owners can update the building and increase rent for new tenants.

The building was damaged in destructive fires in 2013 and 2020, partly because it does not have fire sprinklers.

Because it was built in the early 1960s, it is exempt from laws requiring fire sprinklers, though as part of approving repairs after the 2020 fire, city officials demanded safety upgrades, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The $300 million project will take years, and under a state law known as the Ellis Act, the owners of the Barrington Plaza are providing residents relocation fees and financial assistance — up to as much as $22,000, according to the newspaper — so they can take units, including those that are rent stabilized, off the rental market.

Tenants, in turn, believe the law is being misused.

“They’ve had all this time to install sprinklers, now they’re saying ‘oh, we need to retrofit sprinklers,’ but you can do it with the tenants still there,” resident Lana Moussly told KTLA.

Residents allege that relocating will be costly, and they won’t be able to find new places to live for the rent they pay at the 700-unit high rise.

At least one resident told KTLA she hasn’t received any help so far from the owners.

Tenants apparently have until September to move out, but seniors or those who are disabled might have until next May.