Tennessee Amber Alert suspect’s vehicle found in O.C.; CHP issues advisory for 2 missing kids

CHP released this photos of (from left to right) Jacob Clare, Noah Clare and Amber Clare on Nov. 16, 2021.

An endangered missing advisory has been issued for five Southern California counties on Tuesday after a Tennessee Amber Alert suspect’s vehicle was found in San Clemente.

Authorities are searching for 3-year-old Noah Clare and 16-year-old Amber Clare, both of whom haven’t been seen since Nov. 6, when they were allegedly taken by 35-year-old Jacob Clare in Gallatin, Tennessee.

Noah is the suspect’s son, and Amber is his niece, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigators.

The California Highway Patrol’s advisory for the missing children covers Orange, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, San Diego and Ventura counties.

ENDANGERED MISSING ADVISORY – Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, Ventura and San Bernardino Counties

Last Seen: San Clemente@TBInvestigation

IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/9ooSgiltGV — CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) November 16, 2021

Clare’s vehicle, a Subaru Legacy, was located in the southern O.C. city Tuesday, but investigators say neither he nor the children have been found yet.

The suspect potentially faces “especially aggravated kidnapping” charges, a development that prompted the TBI to issue an Amber Alert specifically for Noah on Tuesday.

Noah is 3 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 40 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes, according to the CHP’s advisory.

The bulletin describes Amber as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Clare is 6 feet, 7 inches tall, weights 200 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes, according to investigators.

“The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous,” CHP’s advisory states.

Anyone who has information about the case or believes they have seen Clare or the children is urged to call 911.

UPDATE: The Subaru Legacy mentioned in our ongoing #TNAMBERAlert for #NoahClare has been located in San Clemente, CA.



We have requested that states’s assistance with spreading word about the case. pic.twitter.com/IxAT8TREvi — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 16, 2021