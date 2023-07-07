An analysis by the Los Angeles City Controller’s Office has found more than $51 million worth of unused “idle funds” sitting in the city’s various special funds with many having gone untouched for several years.

Controller Kenneth Mejia released a 63-page financial report on Friday, announcing that $51 million in idle funds were identified across the more than 200 special funds in the city’s treasury.

There are 661 different special funds that the city owns with more than $5.43 billion between them, Mejia said. Each department oversees its own funds with each fund having its own set of unique rules. If cash remains in the funds for multiple years, it’s considered by the city to be idle.

In the analysis conducted by the controller’s office, 203 of those funds were found to have had no activity for at least two years, with 62 of them going untouched for more than a decade.

Millions of dollars which were collected for specific purposes have instead sat, unused for years, Mejia said. Among that $51 million, more than $10 million was earmarked for “vital housing and homelessness functions.”

In the newly released financial report, Mejia’s office outlines several recommendations for what should be done with the idle funds, including calling on city departments to put together expenditure plans to make sure the funds are used. Mejia also recommended terminating the funds to “redeploy their balances,” or return them to the original source, including as much as $600,000 to be returned to the city’s general fund.

“Our commitment to transparency and accountability impels us to continually press for maximizing the impact of public resources,” Mejia said in a statement. “Prudent reserves are vital for long-term fiscal sustainability. Yet letting funds sit in obscure accounts for years at a time shortchanges the people of Los Angeles at a time when they are insisting on greater responsiveness from their City government.”

Rick Cole, Mejia’s chief deputy, said the department will continue to monitor the use of public resources and work to eliminate “bureaucratic barriers which slow progress.”

Mejia and Cole insist that making the most of taxpayer money is a crucial step in rebuilding public trust in local government.

