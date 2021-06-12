Tensions flare over homelessness crisis in Venice Beach after LASD deploys deputies to LAPD territory

Tensions are rising as the debate on how to handle the growing homeless crisis in Venice Beach continues.

The controversy comes after Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva deployed deputies this past week to L.A. Police Department territory, inciting a political battle between lawmakers and law enforcement.

Taking center stage were L.A. City Councilman Mike Bonin, who has represented the area since 2013, and the Sheriff Villanueva.

On Tuesday, Villanueva dispatched deputies to Venice’s Ocean Front Walk to help those living in encampments with signing up for available services and resources.

This drew harsh criticism from Bonin, who shared an extensive Twitter thread where he detailed a list of controversies faced by the Villanueva administration.

Wendy Burch reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 12, 2021.