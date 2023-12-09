Terminal at LAX goes up in flames; cause of fire under investigation  

A terminal at Los Angeles International Airport caught fire Saturday morning.

Video posted to the Citizen App shows smoke billowing from the American Airlines “Eagle’s Nest” Regional Terminal, which exclusively serves flights on American Airlines’ American Eagle regional airline.

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters responded to the blaze, which was first reported around 11:10 a.m., and were able to extinguish the flames in 40 minutes.

“The fire extended fully into the attic and required a closely coordinated interior fire attack with truck companies on the roof conducting vertical ventilation,” LAFD said.

Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) confirmed to fire officials that there was no impact on airport traffic or safety.

No one was injured, LAFD said. What caused the fire is under investigation.

Mitzi Vasquez contributed to this report.