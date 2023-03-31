A terrifying video shows the moment a carjacker went on an erratic, destructive rampage through an Agoura Hills parking lot on Friday.

Nearby shoppers watched the incident unfold in shock and disbelief.

Officers received reports of an assault with a deadly weapon at a grocery store parking lot on the 5800 block of Kanan Road, according to the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station.

Police say the suspect, a woman in her 20s, had attempted to rob a victim of her purse while she was sitting inside her parked car. During the struggle, the victim was “pulled from her vehicle and thrown to the ground,” authorities said.

As the suspect entered the victim’s car, she attempted to drive away but went on a rampage instead, erratically reversing her car and violently crashing into eight vehicles and a cinder block wall.

Video from TNLA shows both parked cars and vehicles with drivers still inside were smashed into during the incident.

As the suspect drove forward, she crashed into a parked SUV before hopping out of the destroyed sedan and running away. Witnesses said she tripped on a curb and fell down which allowed good Samaritans to get ahold of her before authorities arrived.

The victim was shaken up but remained uninjured after the frightening incident. Authorities said it’s unclear whether the suspect was intoxicated or on drugs during the rampage.

Video shows a carjacker on a destructive rampage in Agoura Hills as she crashes into eight vehicles as terrified shoppers watch on March 31, 2023. (TNLA)

Officers said there was a security device attached to the stolen car’s steering wheel which made it difficult to maneuver.

The suspect was arrested and faces an extensive list of charges including robbery and carjacking.