Authorities are investigating after a Tesla smashed through the front of a BevMo! in Studio City Friday afternoon.

The crash at Ventura and Laurel Canyon boulevards was reported just after 4 p.m., according to Officer Matthew Cruz of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department said that five people refused medical treatment at the scene, likely indicated that they suffered only minor injuries.

Traffic was limited in the area as officials investigated the collision.