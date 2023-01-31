A man is seen getting out of a Tesla SUV and attacking a victim with a large pipe along the 2 Freeway on Jan. 11, 2023. (DroneZone_LA)

Formal charges were filed Tuesday against a man caught on video attacking drivers in Los Angeles with a metal pole. Prosecutors also revealed that Nathanial Radimak had a previous road rage arrest in which steroids were allegedly found in his car.

Radimak, 36, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to four counts of assault by means of force to produce great bodily injury, four counts of criminal threats, and one felony count of vandalism, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced.

“The victims in this case were reasonably terrified by what they experienced, but this reign of terror ends today,” Gascón said. “Motorists in Los Angeles shouldn’t have to live in fear of being attacked while simply driving on the freeway.”

Prosecutors say Radimak attacked two drivers in two separate incidents on Jan. 11. In the first, he was seen on video slamming on his brakes on the 2 Freeway in Northeast L.A., jumping out of his Tesla and striking a car behind him with a metal pole.

Later that day, prosecutors allege Radimak followed a couple home from a shopping mall in Pasadena and nearly struck their car with his, and also hit their vehicle with a metal pole.

Radimak is also accused of threatening to attack a woman at a storage facility in Atwater Village on Nov. 9, 2022.

“Later that day, he allegedly got out of his vehicle and threatened another woman on a freeway and broke one of her headlights,” prosecutors said.

The District Attorney’s Office says Radimak has been terrorizing drivers for years and has a lengthy criminal history “which spans nearly two decades and crosses multiple states.”

In June 2022, he is accused of threatening to assault a 74-year-old woman outside a doctor’s office in Glendale.

He also has a pending case out of Hollywood from January 2020 in which he allegedly attacked another driver in a road rage incident. When officers searched his car, they found steroids and more than $30,000 in cash, prosecutors said. He faces one felony count of possession for sale of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of battery in that case.

“Our office will continue to work with our partners in law enforcement to determine if this person has committed similar acts against people in Los Angeles County and elsewhere,” Gascón said.

Radimak was being held without bail.