The driver of a Tesla was killed late last month after crashing into a pole while apparently racing with another driver who then fled the Lake Balboa scene, police said Friday.

The incident occurred about 12:30 a.m. May 28 near Victory Boulevard and White Oak Avenue, when the Tesla driver “encountered a BMW sedan and engaged in speed racing,” according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The Tesla driver apparently lost control near Victory Boulevard and Encino Avenue, ran off the roadway and crashed into a light pole and a tree, police said.

The BMW driver stopped, observed the aftermath of the crash but did not get out of the car. Instead he or she sped off heading west on Victory, police said.

The Tesla driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was only described as being about 35 years old.

The BMW is being sought for engaging in speed racing and felony hit-and-run. The car is described as being a 2011 to 2015 M3 or M5, police said. It is lowered, with modified exhaust and a built-in spoiler.

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered to anyone who can provide information leading to the drivers identification, apprehension and conviction.

Anyone with additional information about the crash can call Valley traffic division Detective Barragan at 818-644-8028 or Detective Davis at 818- 644-8032.