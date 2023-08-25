A Tesla car recharges its battery at the Petaluma Supercharger on March 9, 2022, in Petaluma, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Hollywood may soon be home to one of the hottest new spots for Tesla drivers.

The planned construction of a Supercharger station with a diner and drive-in movie screen received the necessary approvals to begin construction, as reported by Teslarati.

The plans have sparked a great deal of interest from Elon Musk superfans, who have created renderings of what they anticipate the spot will look like.

The idea has been bandied about by Tesla chief Musk for years, including in a January 2018 thread on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter that he now owns.

“Gonna put an old school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in LA,” he wrote. “Of course. And an outdoor screen that plays a highlight reel of the best scenes in movie history.”

While Musk’s initial plan was to put the Supercharger site in Santa Monica, it’s now planned for 7001 Santa Monica Blvd. in Hollywood. The location formerly hosted a Shakey’s Pizza.

Regardless of the site, Musk’s 2018 prediction of showing “a highlight reel of the best scenes in movie history” is the most likely use of the movie screen, as a Supercharger can charge a car up to 200 miles in only 15 minutes, not nearly enough for a full feature film.

Tesla did not return a request for comment.