A man who worked as a detention officer in Texas has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Riverside last week.

Giovanni Ceja, 31, was arrested in Bexar County, Texas Monday and is awaiting extradition on suspicion of murder, manslaughter with gross intoxication, DUI causing injury and hit-and-run, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Ceja, of San Antonio, Texas, resigned after being taken into custody, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. Aug. 7 along the 215 Freeway east of the 91 Freeway, according to the CHP.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Ceja allegedly allowed his truck to drift into the right shoulder, striking a 38-year-old man who was fueling his disabled vehicle on the right shoulder of the highway.

The victim died at the scene and Ceja allegedly drove away.

A relative had taken fuel to the victim after he had run out of gas and witnessed the crash, the Express-News reported.

Ceja’s truck was found two days later at a repair facility in Riverside and was taken as evidence by the CHP.

Ceja was on vacation at the time of the crash, the Express-News reported.