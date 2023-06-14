Texas Governor Greg Abbott has claimed responsibility for a busload of migrants that arrived at Union Station in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

In a statement, Abbott said small border towns in the Lone Star State “remain overwhelmed and overrun” with people crossing into the country illegally from Mexico and that many of them are hoping to make it to L.A.

“Los Angeles is a major city that migrants seek to go to, particularly now that its city leaders approved its self-declared sanctuary city status. Our border communities are on the frontlines of President Biden’s border crisis, and Texas will continue providing this much-needed relief until he steps up to do his job and secure the border,” the governor’s statement read in part.

Abbott is following the lead of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has drawn criticism from Gov. Gavin Newsom for recently sending two groups of migrants from Florida to Northern California.

According to the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA), some 40 migrants, including a lot of children in the group, were from Union Station to St. Anthony’s Croatian Catholic Church in Chinatown.

Angelica Salas, CHIRLA’s executive director, told KTLA that once their organization confirmed that there was a bus coming from Texas with a group of recently arrived immigrants, they prepared to welcome them.

“Every day you have individuals who have recently arrived to the United States, so we help them understand their particular case, we provide them with care, food, water – just the very basics that human beings need after their very long journey,” Salas said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.