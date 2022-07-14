A Texas man has been arrested in connection with four L.A. County murders that occurred in 1980 and 1995, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The 1980 murders of Beverly Cruse, Debra Cruse and Kari Lenander in L.A. and the 1995 killing of Trina Wilson in Inglewood were all connected back to 76-year-old Billy Ray Richardson through DNA, the LAPD said in a press release.

The LAPD and the Inglewood Police Department worked with police in Fort Worth, Texas, to arrest Richardson on Thursday.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office has filed “four counts of first-degree murder with the special circumstance of multiple murders and murder in the commission of rape” against Richardson, who is awaiting extradition to L.A. to stand trial, police said.

Anyone with information about Richardson or the murders is asked to call Detective Roberts at 213-486-6810.

During non-business hours or on weekends, call 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

To report information anonymously, L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.