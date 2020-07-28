Texas man charged in fatal shooting of 17-year-old girl at Hollywood street racing event

A 33-year-old Texas man was charged Tuesday in the killing of a 17-year-old girl and the wounding of a man in a shooting during an illegal street racing event in Hollywood officials said.

Ramon Roque Monreal is facing one count each of murder and attempted murder, with allegations that he discharged a handgun causing death and great bodily injury, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Monreal faces a possible maximum sentence of 80 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged.

The man was in the middle of a crowd of about 200 people gathered to watch the cars racing at Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue Sunday when he pulled out a handgun during a confrontation with another person around midnight, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

“When people in the crowd attempted to disarm the defendant, Monreal allegedly shot multiple times, injuring a man and killing Alejandra Estrada,” prosecutors said.

Arriving officers found the teenage girl unresponsive on the sidewalk. She was later pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The man who was shot drove to a hospital and was treated for serious wounds, but he was expected to survive, police said at the time.

Monreal was found and detained by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies nearly four hours later, about 25 miles away in Carson.

Friends and loved ones gathered near the scene of the shooting Sunday evening to remember Estrada.

Her friend, Juan Cayetano, said he was with her the night of the shooting and described her going down suddenly.

“Everything just happened like a little too fast,” Cayetano said. “So, I still don’t know how to feel or react on it.”

Cayetano described Estrada as someone who was really smart, funny and a good friend.

Monreal’s bail was set at $5 million and he was scheduled to be arraigned later Tuesday, the DA’s office said.

The shooting remains under investigation by LAPD and no further details were available.