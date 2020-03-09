Texas man fatally shot in Woodland Hills apartment: LAPD

A man who was originally from Texas was fatally shot in his Woodland Hills apartment early Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers responded to a shooting call inside an apartment along the 20500 block of Ventura Boulevard about 4:25 a.m.

The officers found the victim lying on the floor with a gunshot wound. The victim was declared dead at the scene.

The victim has not been identified, but police said he was a 27-year-old man from Richmond Texas.

Witnesses told police that the victim lived at the apartment and he went outside before he returned yelling, “I was shot.”

One of the victims’ roommates called 911.

Police have no information about a possible shooter or shooters.

Officers were canvassing the area looking for surveillance video and additional evidence.

No further details about the incident have been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call 818-374-1925.