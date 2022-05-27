A student in Texas was arrested Friday after making a threat on social media about a shooting at a high school in Rosemead, California.

Authorities received a call around 2 a.m. Friday regarding a threat that was circulating on social media about a possible shooting at Rosemead High School, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told KTLA.

As a precaution classes were canceled Friday.

The Sheriff’s Department responded to Rosemead High School.

After several agencies, including the Los Angeles Police Department and the FBI, investigated the threat, the Sheriff’s Department confirmed that the post originated in Raymondville, Texas.

The juvenile who posted the threat has been arrested for a “terroristic threat,” the local police department said.

There is no active threat to the campus, according to the Sheriff’s Department, which added that there is no connection between Raymondville, Texas and Rosemead High School.

No further details were immediately available.