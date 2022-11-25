Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others wounded at a Costa Mesa apartment building Thanksgiving night.

The shooting was reported around 6:50 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Bay Street, the Costa Mesa Police Department tweeted.

One unidentified victim was pronounced dead following the shooting. Two other people were hospitalized in critical condition.

Residents said the suspect and victims knew each other and there appeared to be an argument before the shooting.

Police have not made any arrests in connection with the shooting and no description of the gunman was available.

The shooting appeared to be an isolated incident and there was no immediate concern to the surrounding community, police said.