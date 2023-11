Thanksgiving is here, and there are still plenty of people trying to get to their celebrations.

Millions are taking to the skies and roads for the holiday.

About 4.6 million people are expected to drive more than 50 miles for Thanksgiving, according to AAA, and that number of travelers can really slow down everyone’s journey.

On Wednesday, a crash backed up the 5 Freeway for about 30 miles.

Another 2.5 million are expected to visit LAX during the 10-day Thanksgiving travel period.