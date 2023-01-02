Popular actor and local restaurateur Danny Trejo appears at the 134th Rose Parade on Jan. 2, 2023. (KTLA)

The 134th Rose Parade presented by Honda made its way through Pasadena Monday to officially kick of the new year in Southern California.

The parade is being streamed live here on KTLA.com and some of its beauty has been captured in the images below.

The 134th Rose Parade Presented by Honda gets underway on Jan. 2, 2023. (KTLA)

The United States Marine Corps. Mounted Color Guard is seen at the start of the 134th Rose Parade on Jan. 2, 2023. (KTLA)

Cal Poly Universities’ Road to Reclamation float is seen during the 134th Rose Parade on Jan. 2, 2023. (KTLA)

The Brookwood Bronco marching band from Snellville, Georgia, is seen during the 134th Rose Parade on Jan. 2, 2023. (KTLA)

The San Diego Zoo Safari Park float is seen during the 134th Rose Parade on Jan. 2, 2023. (KTLA)

The Nouns Dao “Meet the Nouns” float is seen during the 134th Rose Parade on Jan. 2, 2023. (KTLA)

Grand marshal Gabby Giffords is seen during the 134th Rose Parade on Jan. 2, 2023. (KTLA)

The Rosemount High School marching band performs during the 134th Rose Parade on Jan. 2, 2023. (KTLA)

Popular actor and local restaurateur Danny Trejo appears at the 134th Rose Parade on Jan. 2, 2023. (KTLA)

Queen Bella Ballard is seen during the 134th Rose Parade on Jan. 2, 2023. (KTLA)

Our slideshow will be updated with new images throughout the morning.

The Rose Parade travels 5.5 miles down Colorado Blvd. and features four types of entries: floral-decorated floats entered by a participating corporation, non-profit organization or municipality, as well as equestrian units, bands, and Tournament Entries.

This year, the 2023 Pasadena Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott announced “Turning the Corner” as the Pasadena Tournament of Roses theme; celebrating the unlimited potential that each new year brings.