The 134th Rose Parade presented by Honda made its way through Pasadena Monday to officially kick of the new year in Southern California.
The parade is being streamed live here on KTLA.com and some of its beauty has been captured in the images below.
Our slideshow will be updated with new images throughout the morning.
The Rose Parade travels 5.5 miles down Colorado Blvd. and features four types of entries: floral-decorated floats entered by a participating corporation, non-profit organization or municipality, as well as equestrian units, bands, and Tournament Entries.
This year, the 2023 Pasadena Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott announced “Turning the Corner” as the Pasadena Tournament of Roses theme; celebrating the unlimited potential that each new year brings.