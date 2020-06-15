The 2021 Oscars postponed 2 months to April 25 due to coronavirus concerns

The audience including Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks and Charlize Theron reacts as Renée Zellweger wins the lead actress Oscar for “Judy” at the 92nd Academy Awards in February. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

And the winner is … coronavirus.

In the latest sign of how profoundly the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has upended Hollywood, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Thursday that it is pushing back the date of the 93rd Academy Awards from Feb. 28 to April 25, 2021.

In a virtual Zoom meeting of the organization’s 54-member board of governors Monday — which includes such luminaries as Steven Spielberg, Laura Dern and Whoopi Goldberg — academy leaders decided that a potential resurgence of COVID-19 in the fall and winter posed too great a risk to mount such a large-scale public event in February.

The eligibility period for Oscars consideration has been extended beyond the standard end-of-year deadline: to qualify, a feature film must now have a release date between Jan. 1, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2021.

At the same time, the group announced that it was also pushing back the scheduled opening of its long-delayed Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, previously set for Dec. 14, to April 30.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related Content Oscars Viewership Plunges to Record Low With 23.6 Million Tuning In