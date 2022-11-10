A woman and her baby girl were OK despite being unable to make it to a hospital before the mother gave birth on a freeway in Anaheim Wednesday night.

The father, who said his name was Jeffrey, told camera crews at the scene that his wife’s contractions were four minutes apart when they decided to go to the hospital because the baby appeared to be coming early.

“She told me to pull over right away because the baby was going to come out,” Jeffrey said.

Jeffrey thought he could still make it to the hospital if he drove faster but pulled over on the 5 Freeway transition to the 91 when his wife said it was too late.

“I got out of the car and came out to the passenger side and all of a sudden the head was out and the baby was already here,” Jeffrey said.

Orange County Fire Authority officials received an unknown medical aid call around 9:30 p.m. and found the couple’s vehicle stopped on the transition road.

The woman had already delivered so crews helped get them out of the car and to a hospital.

“We just initiated care and treatment,” OCFA Captain Jorge Robledo said.

Although Robledo said he has helped with several child births, this was the first time he was called to one on a freeway.

The newborn baby girl appeared to be happy and healthy, Robledo said.